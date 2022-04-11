Club Brugge starts with a small margin on Union in the play-offs: no match for KV Mechelen strong Blue-Black

Club Brugge is turning the union neck down: after an easy and deserved victory against KV Mechelen, the national champions will soon start with just two points from the leader in the Champions Play-off. One win and the club could once again be in pole position. Ritts and Schov Olsen scored in Jan Breydel (2-0), where there were too many runs to be scored.

A small celebration to celebrate the fans, thousands of fans welcoming the players bus and a lap of respect for the Club Brugge Foundation, which was celebrating its fifteenth anniversary: ​​the atmosphere and the delight you had to be in Bruges on Sunday afternoon. Blauw-Zwart started with one mission: to bridge the gap on the Union in the extreme. It was better than KV Mechelen with a straight lead, and had to score several goals in half time…