- 19′ – Goal – Noah Lang (0 – 1)
- 84′ – Continuing. Bass Friend by Noah Lang
- 80′– verb. Musashi Suzuki Door David Mukuna-Truet
- 74′ – Yellow – Thibault de Smeto
- 73′ – Continuing. Jan van den Berg by Thibault de Smeto
- 66′ – Goal penalty kick – Lawrence Shankland (1 – 3)
- 64′ – Verv. Raphael Holzhauser Door Ramiro Vaca
- 64′- verb. Dante Rigo dor Ismaila Koulibaly
- 61′ – Continuing. Clinton Mata by Jack Hendry
- 61′- verb. Charles de Catelier by Sargis Adamyan
- 54′ – Goal – Charles de Catelier (0 – 3)
- 49′ – Goal – Matt Ratts (0 – 2)
Jupiter Pro League
Beerschot was unable to provide an honor saver in his last home game in the 1A. It was a logical defeat against a strong Club Brugge. Was on the scoreboard before 0-3 hours. Shankland’s penalty hit became just a footnote. The club presses again…
