Club Statement: Tylon May – Panthers

Penrith Panthers can confirm that Queensland Police have charged player Tylon May of causing bodily harm.

The allegation pertains to an incident that happened in November 2021, while May was on leave after the 2021 NRL season.

At that point the club was informed of the incident, informed the NRL Integrity Unit and investigated the matter.

The club subsequently, in due consideration of the circumstances of the incident, implemented disciplinary measures against May and finalized the matter.

NRL has not taken any disciplinary measure against May, so he is eligible for NRL selection.

As the matter is now before the courts, the club will not comment further until those proceedings are over.