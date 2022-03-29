Clumsy tourists accused of stampede at Cancun airport

The “gunshots” that caused panic in Cancun’s airport were apparently the noise of an art exhibit knocked down by a tourist.

Hundreds of people were “stamped up” at the Mexican resort town’s airport on Monday in which elderly passengers were knocked down and children separated from parents. CBS News reported, Images show people behind furniture and counters, and a CBS producer who was at the scene said some people were injured in the crush.

The US State Department issued an alert saying it is “aware of reports of a security incident” and is advising concerned parties to attempt to contact “your loved ones” who may be at the airport.

But shortly after, Mexico’s National Guard posted its own tweet: “Information available…