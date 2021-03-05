(CLWS) Karnataka Crop Loan Waiver Status: Find Farmer Name List

Karnataka Online Crop Loan Waiver Status | Download CLWS Farmer Beneficiary List | Karnataka Crop Loan Waiver Status Portal | Farm loan waiver status

We all know that due to poverty in our country, farmers have become a little scared and scared, who have been coming away from them for a very long time. So, today in this article we will share with you Karnataka Debt Waiver Scheme Which was launched in 2018 last year and promised to waive the debt of most farmers in the state of Karnataka. Today under this article, all information of this scheme and all beneficiary list launched will be provided.

Karnataka Debt Waiver Scheme– CLWS Status

Debt waiver scheme There has been a large share of profit in India. Many states have recently and even earlier introduced their loan waiver schemes to benefit the farmers of the country. Now, the Government of Karnataka has introduced a loan waiver scheme, which will benefit the farmers of their states and also wipe out the additional amount of loan on their head. Through the implementation of the scheme, a sense of belonging will be imparted to all farmers in the state of Karnataka.

Benefits of the scheme

The scheme was first launched in December 2018 and thus the Chief Minister of Karnataka State promised the residents of the state that their loans would be liquidated as soon as the scheme would be implemented. Now, beneficiary list after 1 year Karnataka Debt Waiver Scheme The end is out and the loans of the farmers are waived by the authorities concerned. The main benefit of the scheme is to reduce the financial burden which was previously passed on the heads of farmers.

Key Features of CLWS Status

Name of the scheme Karnataka Crop Loan Waiver Scheme Launch date 17 December 2018 Launched by Karnataka state Beneficiary of the scheme Small and marginal farmers of the state Inspiration Forgiveness of crop loans up to 2 lakhs Category and type State government scheme official website http://clws.karnataka.gov.in/

Component under Karnataka crop loan waiver status

A separate and designated portal has been started by the concerned authorities to conduct related activities. Karnataka Debt Waiver Scheme. The following four options are available in the official website for beneficiaries and officials to use: –

For commercial bank Bank fsd login district wise Branch wise crop loan waiver payment certificate



For cooperative bank Pacs fsd login district wise Pac wise crop loan waiver payment certificate



For citizen Citizen Payment Certificate for PAC Citizen Payment Certificate for Banks



To nadachachery Bank fsd login district wise Citizen Payment Certificate for PAC Citizen Payment Certificate for Banks Services for Taluk Level Committee pacs mismatch verification login Taluk level bank mismatch verification login Tlc pacs mismatch report



Report or procedure for checking the status of Karnataka crop loan waiver

If you want to check your report of Karnataka Debt Waiver Scheme, then you should follow the simple steps given below: –

First of all visit the official website of the scheme given here

On the home page, click on “Citizens for Services”.

These three options will be displayed on your screen- Citizen Payment Certificate for PAC Citizen Payment Certificate for Banks



Click on the option you want.

On the next web page, choose one of the options to search for your report –

Enter a valid Aadhaar or ration card number in the prescribed format.

Finally, click on the “Fetch Report” option.

The report will be displayed on your screen.

Report content

When you finally get your report, the following content will be displayed on your screen: –

Commercial bank loan statement Such as CLWS ID, District Name, Taluk Name, Bank Name, Branch, Farmer’s Name, Ration Card Number, Loan Type, Account Number, Status.

Bank payment statement Such as CLWS ID, Loanee Name, Account Number, Loan Type, Payment Status and Date of Payment.

PAC loan statement Such as report, CLWS ID, district name, taluk name, bank name, branch, farmer name, ration card number, loan type, account number, status.

PAC Payment Details Such as CLWS ID, Loanee Name, Account Number, Loan Type, Payment Status, Date of Payment.

Procedure for searching the farmer name list

Choose your district, bank, branch and IFSC code

Click Get Details and then the list will appear on the screen.

contact details

Land Monitoring Cell, SSLR Building, KR Circle, Bangalore – 560001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 080-22113255

Contact: 8277864065/8277864067/8277864068/8277864069 (between 10:00 am and 05:30 pm)

Services for Taluk Level Committee

TLC PACS mismatch verification login

FSD logo

TLC Bank Mismatch Verification Login

Bank mismatch report

TLC Packs Mismatch Report

TLC Summary Report

Procedure for checking crop loan waiver report

To check the report, you need to go official website

Then go to the “For civil services” section

Select “Crop loan waiver report” option

Now select “Bank-wise” or “Pacs wise” option

Select the type of report

Miracle, select the option according to the type of report

Choose the report option and the report will be displayed on the screen

