CM Jagan is 6 FIRs behind me – TheMiracleTech

Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju alleged that six FIRs were registered against him in support of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said baseless allegations were made against him. He also said that a conspiracy was hatched to prevent him from visiting his constituency.

Loading...

The YCP rebel MP wrote a letter to his party colleagues in Parliament seeking moral support to confront the situation. He alleged that cases were registered against him with the help of the CM, Minister Srirangnath Raju and the Director General of Police at the behest of the police.

Loading...

The YCP MP said that he had already complained to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha about the violation of rights and the Speaker’s office had ordered the Home Ministry to investigate the issue. He said that the Speaker’s office asked the Home Ministry officials to submit a comprehensive report after my complaint.

Loading...

He also opposed the ruling YCP on the sale of TTD land, shifting of Amravati and other issues. The MP said cases were registered against him even without a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

Loading...

He complained to the Speaker that YCP men were conspiring to arrest him by registering false cases against him. On 1 March, RRR met Speaker Om Birla and submitted his complaint following which the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Secretariat sent the papers to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and asked them to submit a factual note within 15 days.

Loading...

Copies of the complaint were sent to MP and Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...