CM KCR pays tributes to Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid rich tributes to former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram on the eve of his 115 birth anniversary on Tuesday. He recalled the services rendered by the leader of weaker sections, who fought for independence, casteless society and equality in the country.

The TRS government, KCR said, was striving hard to root out socio- economic disparities encountered by the Dalit community across the State. Taking inspiration from Jagjivan Ram, he said, the government launched the prestigious ‘Dalit bandhu’ scheme to uplift poor dalits economically.

The CM said the slew of dalit empowerment programmes launched by the government gave a boost to self-confidence and respect for dalits.