CM vs BON Live Score German Basketball League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Venue

On Wednesday, the upcoming match of German Basketball League 2021 is going to take place at the venue of Arena Hohenlohe, Baden-Wurttemberg, in Germany. The teams that will face-off on April 7 are Crailsheim Merlins and Baskets Bonn. The CM vs BON match is all set to kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.Here are the complete details regarding CM vs BON match including the winner prediction as well.

Crailsheim Merlins vs Baskets Bonn Preview

So far, the team Crailsheim Merlins has played 26 matches in total, out of these, they have gained 18 wins while they have faced defeat in 8 matches as well. The team is currently holding 36 points in their pocket. On the other hand, the team Baskets Bonn has played 26 matches in total, in which they have won 10 matches and lost 16 matches as well. Baskets Bonn’s points scored in their account is a total of 20. In their last match, the team Crailsheim Merlins has played against Frankfurt, in which CM lost by 92-84 scores. Earlier to this combat, Crailsheim Merlins won against Giessen by 102-77 scores. Meanwhile, the team Bonn lost their last match by 75-80 scores which they have played against Alba Berlin. Earlier this, the team Bonn has won against Basketball Braunschweig by 93-94 scores.

CM vs BON Team Squads

Crailsheim Merlins Squads

Jeremy Jones, Jermaine Haley, Aleksa Kovacevic, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Nimrod Hilliard IV, Tim Coleman, Jamuni McNeace, Maurice Stuckey, Elias Lasisi, Haywood Highsmith, Radii Caisin, Vladan Lazic, Fabian Bleck, Trae Bell-Haynes, Dejan Kovacevic

Baskets Bonn Squads

Josh Hagins, Bruno Albrecht, Anthony DiLeo, Benjamin Lischka, Strahinja Micovic, Jeremy Lewis, Jalen Hudson, Simonas Lukosius, Alex Hamilton, Jermaine Haley, Isaiah Philmore, Chris Babb, James Thompson, Kilian Binapfl, Gabriel de Oliveira, Mark Mboya Kotieno, Xavier Pollard, Deividas Gailius, Leon Kratzer

Winner Prediction

As of now, the team Crailsheim Merlins is currently placed at the 5th position in the team standings while Baskets Bonn is positioned at the 12th spot in the league table. In their previous five meetings against each other, team Crailsheim Merlins has won three times while Baskets Bonn has won two times. The recent form of CM is LWLWL whereas the current form of BON is LWWLL. Lookin at their current performances and overall stats, the team Crailsheim Merlins is way ahead than Baskets Bonn. However, CM is not able to give their best recently and this may be a big concern for the team, but if they level up in the upcoming match then they have more chances of winning.

