NTA has released the CMAT 2022 admit card. Carry CMAT admit card to the test centre on April 9 for verification purposes.

cmat admit card download

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 today, April 6. Candidates can now download the CMAT admit card 2022 in online mode only. CMAT 2022 admit card is available for download on the CMAT official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their CMAT…