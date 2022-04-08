CMO’s second should be stopped till the report comes

The Taoiseach has said that there should be more transparency around the planned academic role for Dr. Tony Holohan, the outgoing Chief Medical Officer at Trinity College.

Michael Martin said the case would have to be halted and re-evaluated until he received the report on Monday from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking in Helsinki, Mr Martin said the research element of the role should be teased out and that it is more than just a personnel issue.

‘There must be a re-evaluation of how the objectives behind this can be achieved in a better and more transparent way’ Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD The appointment of Dr. Tony Hollohan to a role at TCD should be put on hold pending a report. https://t.co/bWyGeVlsaz pic.twitter.com/jHmG6b1DM2 — RTE News (@rtenews) 8 April 2022

