CMT Music Awards 2022: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 2022 CMT Awards aired on CBS for the first time on Monday night. The fan-vote awards show was hosted in person by Kane Brown, who received the most nominations this year with four more actor Anthony Mackie. Brown steps in after Kelsea Ballerini test positive For COVID-19, The three-award-ready ballerini co-hosted the show and performed from her home.

Airing from Nashville, Tennessee, the show featured performances by legendary mother-daughter duo Winona and Naomi Judd, along with Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Allen, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, and country music’s biggest stars.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

Video of the Year: