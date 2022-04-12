Energy wasn’t the only thing that was electric at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The red carpet for the April 11 ceremony was temporarily halted by the storm at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee, where the event was held. The Celebrity’s arrival was still underway when the guests and crew were asked to temporarily clear the carpet due to a lightning strike.

Prize’ official livestream was stopped, as well as Carpet’s feed from local news outlets tennessine,

“Red Carpet Delays for Lightning in Nashville,” tennessine informed of In the chat of his YouTube stream, explaining that “we’re just waiting for everyone to come back to our place!”

When things were back up and running, the stars like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, lean rims And…