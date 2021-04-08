LATEST

Coach Carm Gives Update On Current Status Of The Siena Saints

For the first time since signing his extension with Siena college, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello joins Levack in the afternoon here on 1045 The Team ESPN Radio. Coach Carm gives an over view of where the Saints are in their offseason program as well as anything he took away from the NCAA Tournament Championship last night.

It was legitimately a fear of me and many local basketball fans that Coach Carm would be wooed away by another school. The good news is that never happened and Maciariello even signed an extension. What’s on his mind now that he’s staying put in Loudonville and how do you replace players like Manny Camper? You can hear Coach Carm’s full interview below.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that it’s great to have Coach Carm staying put to finish the mission here in the Capital Region. I enjoy hearing the way he looks at games and the way other coaches handle them. When asked about his thoughts on the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears from last night’s championship game Coach Carm broke down what they do well through a coach’s eyes.

Hearing that Jalen Picket is in even better shape than he already was is pretty amazing considering this is a player that was invited to the NBA combine just two seasons ago. Things are going to be exciting for the Siena Saints this season. I can’t wait to see them play at the Times Union Center.

