Coach K addresses floor slap in Duke’s win over Texas Tech: ‘What the hell, why not?”

As high as the stakes have been all season, Duke found a way to clinch a 78-73 win over Texas Tech in Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

The closing minutes of the competition saw the Blue Devils make a number of important defensive stops on their way to victory, an effort started by a tradition as early as Mike Krzyzewski himself.

With his team at 73-68, the 75-year-old coach got down on one knee and slapped the floor, which expectedly elicited a similar reaction from his players. Moments later, Coach’s milestone was moved with his 100th NCAA Tournament victory.

Krzyzewski, the credited inventor of the infamous floor slap, was asked after the game why he responded this way in the moment, to which he replied, “What the hell, why not?”

She…