LATEST

Coach K addresses floor slap in Duke’s win over Texas Tech: ‘What the hell, why not?”

Posted on
Coach K addresses floor slap in Duke’s win over Texas Tech: ‘What the hell, why not?”

As high as the stakes have been all season, Duke found a way to clinch a 78-73 win over Texas Tech in Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

The closing minutes of the competition saw the Blue Devils make a number of important defensive stops on their way to victory, an effort started by a tradition as early as Mike Krzyzewski himself.

With his team at 73-68, the 75-year-old coach got down on one knee and slapped the floor, which expectedly elicited a similar reaction from his players. Moments later, Coach’s milestone was moved with his 100th NCAA Tournament victory.

Krzyzewski, the credited inventor of the infamous floor slap, was asked after the game why he responded this way in the moment, to which he replied, “What the hell, why not?”

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top