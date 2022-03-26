Coach K’s joke with referee over a ‘missed block call’ goes viral

Pressure was high during Thursday night’s Duke-Texas Tech Sweet 16 game, especially with Mike Krzyzewski likely coaching his final collegiate competition.

The great coach is retiring from coaching after 42 years after this season. His final game will come sometime during this year’s NCAA Tournament.

But, despite being behind the Blue Devils for the majority of the first half against the Red Raiders, Coach Kay found a way to loosen up a bit.

When Duke’s Jeremy Roach lost control of the ball and accidentally collided with a referee on the sidelines, Coach Kay saw the referee and prompted a block call.

This exchange captured in the video made the 75-year-old coach laugh as well as…