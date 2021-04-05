Coach Ricky Ponting accuses him of misbehavior, says- this Indian player does not agree with me – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has made some revelations about young opener Prithvi Shaw. Before the start of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, he told that Prithvi did not listen to him. When Prithvi Shaw was going through a bad phase last season, he refused to bat at the nets. Ponting also hoped that this talented batsman would have improved his training habits for the better before the upcoming competition. Former Australia captain Ponting has been working with 21-year-old Prithvi for the last two seasons in the Delhi Capitals. He recalled that when Prithvi went through a bad phase after scoring two fifties last season, he refused to bat at the nets.

Before the upcoming tournament in Chennai starting on April 9, Ponting said, “The interesting theory of the earth was his batting last year that when he was not scoring runs, he would not bat on the nets and when he was scoring runs. Hai always wants to bat. He scored less than 10 runs in four or five matches and I was telling him that we should go to the nets and see where the problem lies. And they looked into my eyes and said, no, I will not bat. I do not understand this at all. He may have changed. I know that he has done a lot of work in the last few months. His theory may have changed and I hope that it would have happened because if we can get the best out of him then he can become a superstar player. ‘

Ponting joined the Delhi team on March 29 and has completed his one-week long quarantine. The former Australia captain said that he did not back down from advising Prithvi last year, but this young batsman stayed his words. Ponting is confident that Prithvi will perform effectively internationally. He said, ‘He may have changed his training habits for the better because (his success) is not just for the Delhi Capitals. I am sure you will see him playing a lot of cricket for India in the coming years.