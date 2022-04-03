Coach’s final chapter, like Duke vs UNC, will live on in lore

Mike Krzyzewski sat on a golf cart with his wife, Mickey, surrounded by members of the media in his last public moment as Duke’s head coach.

As the golf cart pulled in, Krzyzewski joked about superimposing the sunset behind him. And before he ran out of earshot, he added two more words.

“Thanks.”

Koch was one of the only Blue Devils to not shed a tear after his final game as head coach, an 81–77 Last Four loss to arch-rivals North Carolina in an all-time epic showdown. Will be remembered forever in college basketball lore. He wasn’t interested in discussing his career or his legacy or even the feelings that came at the end of it.

The Blue Devils’ knocking out Krzyzewski as champion cut two wins short. David J. Phillip/AP

Instead, he smiled as he…