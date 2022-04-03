Coach’s retirement: Inside the top recruiting class of new Duke coach Jon Scheer

Nine months after Mike Krzyzewski announced his impending retirement from Duke, the postwar era has officially begun, courtesy of sworn enemy North Carolina. On Sunday, the No. 8 Tar Heels beat No. 2 Duke 81-77 in the Final Four to end Krzyzewski’s illustrious 42-season reign and start Jon Scherer’s head-coaching career, all in one fell swoop. .

From his sideline behavior to his in-game adjustments, Shearer’s differences from his predecessor will be advertised. But it’s this commonality in recruiting skills that should keep Duke in the heavyweight division of college basketball next season and beyond.

On his way to recruiting, Krzyzewski was known as the last close, whose combination of star power and the gift of gab spawned several top recruiting classes…