Coach’s takes Duke back to the Final Four for another college basketball ritual

San Francisco – He swears he can’t remember records or scores, but he can’t forget an ending. The destructive ones, the happy ones and everyone who falls somewhere in between. This one, however – the last one – is finished from the beginning.

It has taken on the spirit of ritual. Each game begins in the same way, with Duke players on the court, followed by the assistant coach, and finally, Mike Krzyzewski. He walks out of the locker room a little limp these days, looking like a man who has left something behind but no longer has time to find it. He’s a 75-year-old king at the end of a royal procession, half a minute or so behind the young heiress assistant John Shearer.

Krzyzewski has made this walk 1,569 times as head coach, 42 of them an astonishing 1,437…