Coalition and Greens gain in post-budget newspoll as Ipsos poll gives Labor a big lead

This week’s newspoll, conducted from March 31 to April 3 – in the days following the March 29 budget – gave Labor a 54-46 lead, from a sample of 1,531, the single-digit score for the Coalition since the last newspoll three weeks ago. edge.

Primary votes are 38% for Labor (down three), 36% for Coalition (up one), 10% for Greens (up two), 3% for One Nation (steady), 3% for UAP (steady) and 10% for All Others (steady). Were. ,

54% were dissatisfied with Scott Morrison’s performance (down one), and 42% were satisfied (up one), for a net approval of -12, up two points. Anthony Albanese’s net acceptance fell three points to -1. Morrison progressed to 43-42 as the better PM after a 42-42 bout the last time. data from pole blazer,

The alliance’s one-point advantage may be due to budget, or other factors because…