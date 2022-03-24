Cobra Kai Co-Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Are Dating

It was love at first kick.

cobra moss‘s Peyton List And jacob bertrand confirmed to tmz On March 22 that they are officially a couple. Jacob shared outside LAX that they “have been dating for a while.”

“We had fun on the sets and then walked out of the sets,” he said.

When faced with the question, the 22-year-old joked, “You caught me bro.” He shared that he had known Peyton since the age of 15 and was close to his brother, spencer list, He continued, “It was weird to be like, ‘Oh man, I like your sister.'”

Peyton, 23, also confirmed the romance with a firm “yes” and nodded when TMZ asked her about the relationship. The two also shared that being together on a Netflix karate show didn’t scare them off starting a relationship.

Peyton teased, “I like…