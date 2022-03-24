“Cobra Kai” Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Are Officially Dating

it’s official: cobra moss Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are dating.

After many rumors and much fan speculation, the couple confirmed that they are indeed a romantic item tmz recently. On March 23, the gossip site published a video with verbal confirmations from both the actors. tmz The two stopped separately when they were at LAX to ask about their relationship and the filming of their Netflix show.

When asked about the rumours, Jacob inexplicably confirmed their relationship. “You caught me, bro. You caught me in 4k,” the star told the paparazzo when she revealed that Jacob and Peyton were spotted together, further fueling the rumours. “Yeah, we’ve been dating for a while,” Jacob said casually again.

When asked if he has any objection to dating the co-star, Jacob simply…