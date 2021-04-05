Cock cleverly run Fakhar Zaman to run-out, Pak fan said – Cheater Kock – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Cock cleverly run Fakhar Zaman to run-out, Pak fan said – Cheater Kock

Cock cleverly run Fakhar Zaman to run-out, Pak fan said - Cheater Kock

The second ODI was played between South Africa and Pakistan. Even after opener Fakhar Zaman’s 155-ball 193-run knock, Pakistan faced a 17-run defeat against South Africa in the second ODI. The turning point of the match came when wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock cleverly ran out Fakhar Zaman, who came close to the dabber century, after which all the hopes of Pakistan were dashed. The way he cleverly dismissed Fakhar, he did not like the Pakistani fans and started calling the cock a cheater. The video of this out is becoming very viral on social media.

After chasing the target of 342 runs, Pakistan had scored 311 runs after losing 8 wickets in 49 overs. He needed 31 runs off 6 balls. Fakhar Jaman was playing for 192 runs at the crease. Lungi came to perform the last over lungi. On the first ball, Fakhar Zaman played the shot for a six. But the ball stopped at the boundary. After taking one run, Fakhar took the second run. Fielder threw a throw at the keeper end. Anjan Fakhar was running from this point. Then Quinton de Kock gestured and pointed, indicating that the ball was thrown at the bowling end. Due to which Fakhar started looking back. The ball came straight and hit the wicket at the keeper end.

South Africa scored 341 for six after being invited to bat first, and despite Jaman’s brilliant innings, Pakistan were stopped for 324 for nine. Jaman missed out on scoring his second double century for Pakistan after chasing a target of 342 runs for the win but he chased the target and made the biggest individual score in the ODI. Earlier this record was in the name of Australia’s Shane Watson, who scored an unbeaten 185 runs chase against Bangladesh in 2011. Apart from Man of the Match Jaman, no other Pakistani batsman failed to play a big innings. He shared a 63-run partnership with skipper Babar Azam (31) for the second wicket and a 68-run partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi (05) for the eighth wicket during the 155-ball innings. In the last over, he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes before Eden Markram was run out on a straight throw.

