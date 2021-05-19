Cockroaches will be made from home, just follow these home remedies



Cockroaches etc. are all disturbed by us in the summer. They live in humid places such as kitchens, bathrooms, etc. Today we are going to tell you about the home remedies to drive them away. Let’s know about them.

Clove smell

Cockroaches with a strong-smelling clove will make your home dull. Put a few cloves buds in the kitchen doors and store room shelves, which will make the cockroaches run away.

Bay leaf

Cockroaches run from the smell of bay leaves. For this, mash the buds in the corners of the house. The Cockroaches will run away from that place. These leaves kept changing from time to time.

Borax

Spray borax powder on the affected areas. Borax is dangerous, so avoid spraying it if the children are at home.

Kerosene

The use of kerosene oil also escapes the cockroaches, but you have to be ready to deal with its smell.