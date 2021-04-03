LATEST

Cocky Hitter Pulls Bat From Pants, Then Blasts Home Run

Avatar
By
Posted on
Cocky Hitter Pulls Bat From Pants, Then Blasts Home Run
Screenshot from Twitter

Baseball players are historically not the most humble athletes around. The higher the level, the bigger the ego can get. There’s a certain edge to them that often results in taunting bat flips and even brawls. It’s simply just part of the game at this point, and how one high school kid embarrassed his opponent took it to the next level.

In Hawaii, the Central 19U team was dominant last summer. They went 18-1 with a roster filled with some good players from the area. One of them was Makana Poole and one of his home runs went insanely viral.

Watch the video

Not only did Poole crank a deep home run to center field on the first pitch, he also did it after he tossed his original baseball bat to the side and pulled an extra one out when he got to home plate.

It’s a moment you just have to see to believe.

Player Pulls Bat Out of Pants, Hits Home Run

RELATED: Young Kids Play Baseball in the Middle of Traffic

This is an all-time flex. Seriously, it’s one of the cockiest things you will ever see. It’s also one of the most humiliating moments for the poor pitcher.

Hitter Makana Poole stood in the batter’s box and took a couple of light practice swings. Then, all of a sudden, he chucks it back toward the dugout before reaching into his pants and pulling out a new bat.

His teammates, including Kaipo Panui, who was filming the at-bat, started cracking up. What 18-year-old high schooler wouldn’t? But the fact Poole destroyed the first pitch fastball for a home run makes it even more legendary.

Honestly, it’s a little surprising the first pitch was anywhere near the strike zone. Poole is lucky he wasn’t plunked. The pitcher wanted a strikeout and he got embarrassed instead.

If a baseball player is going to pull a bat from his pants, he better back it up. And there’s no doubt Poole did in a big-time way.

This post was originally published on October 9, 2020.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
574
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
549
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
535
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
527
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
524
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
515
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
498
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
473
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
471
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
455
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top