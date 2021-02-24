Cod Cold War Season 2: Everything We Need to Know – Finance Rewind

ENTERTAINMENT

Everything we need to know about Call of Duty (COD)

Second season of Cod cold war Battle Pass is revealed before February 25. Includes generic 100 tires cosmetic material to release date and unlock.

There will be two free weapons along with the operator’s skins to unlock. 1300 COD Paint and the first reactive weapon blueprint on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Important: The Call of Duty Cold War season 2 release date is a big deal for the new Zombies mode, changes to the Warzone map and a new Battle Pass.

This is without mentioning the new weapons that will be available to unlock for free from 25 February.

Battle Pass:

Activism has already provided a lot of intelligence on what is happening next to the game. But he has left an important detail. The only thing left to perform is the new Season 2 Battle Pass, which will be an optional purchase. Battle Pass will offer multiple tires, unlocking various cosmetic awards based on the season’s theme.

We have already promised some new operators for season 2, but the full Battle Pass is set to be revealed for this week. The new Call of Duty Battle Pass will be available to players in all recent COD games and will primarily focus on the Cold War and Warzone.

When is Call of Duty Cold War season 2 coming out?

The official Call of Duty Cold War update has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 between 5AM and 7AM GMT.

For gamers in the Unites States, the same Cold War Season 2 patch will be live between 9pm and 11pm GMT on Tuesday nights.

Also, read Witch Season 2: Everything You Need to Know!

New Call of Duty: Cold War Season 2 Weapon

There will be six new weapons:

  1. FARA 83: Assistant Rifle
  2. LC10: SMG
  3. Model: Special
  4. E-Tool: Scramble
  5. R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow: Exclusive
  6. ZRG 20 mm: Sniper

Also, read Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Beta Release Date Revealed, Beta Coming First on PS4!

