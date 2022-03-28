CODA is the first streaming film to win Best Picture at the Oscars

CODA. Key Cast and Crew Photo , Nielsen Bernard , Getty Images ,

A strange, eventful and . after strangely eventful oscar telecast, biggest prize of the night—Best Picture—given to one of the favorites of the entire show: Apple TV+ film from director Sean Heder coda, In addition to Best Picture, it won Best Adapted Screenplay and season star Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor, giving it a perfect record in terms of the categories in which it was nominated. Better yet, two of those victories are historically significant, with Kotsur becoming the first deaf person to win an acting Oscar and coda After being the first streaming film to win Best Picture at the Oscars- years Netflix and Amazon in the Making Big plays For the highest honor in Hollywood.

