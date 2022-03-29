“Coda” Makes Sundance History With Biggest Oscar Award

The feature film “CODA”, the story of a teenage child of deaf adults who dreams of becoming a singer, won all three categories and was nominated for an Oscar. When it won Best Picture, it made history for Sundance as the first film to win the award since premiering at the festival.

“Koda”, which is an acronym for “Children of Deaf Adults”, became the first Best Picture winner with a cast made up of mostly deaf actors.

When it premiered at Sundance, it earned a record four awards at the festival, including Best Director for filmmaker Sean Heder (Sean Hey-Der). It also set a record high selling price when Apple TV+ bought the rights for $25 million.

Producer and director Amy Redford, who is on the board of the Sundance Institute…