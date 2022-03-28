CODA Wins Best Picture at the Academy Awards but it was Will Smith who ‘stole the show’

CODA has won a fairy tale Best Picture, capping off a historic night at the Academy Awards.
The film is the story of a deaf family with only one hearing member, which was nominated in all three categories.
Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Koda.
Kotsur is the first deaf person to win an Oscar, and joins his co-star Marlee Matlin as one of only two deaf actors to win an Academy Award.
Matlin was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar after winning Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.
As Kotsur accepted the award by signing his acceptance speech, the audience applauded.
“It’s amazing to be here…