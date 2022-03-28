CODA Wins Best Picture at the Academy Awards but it was Will Smith who ‘stole the show’

CODA has won a fairy tale Best Picture, capping off a historic night at the Academy Awards.

The film is the story of a deaf family with only one hearing member, which was nominated in all three categories.

Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Koda.

Kotsur is the first deaf person to win an Oscar, and joins his co-star Marlee Matlin as one of only two deaf actors to win an Academy Award.

CODA co-stars Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin have both won Oscars; Matlin in 1987.

Matlin was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar after winning Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.

As Kotsur accepted the award by signing his acceptance speech, the audience applauded.

“It’s amazing to be here…