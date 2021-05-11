Codan Closes Purchase of Mission-Critical Communications Tech Provider Zetron – GovCon Wire

Codan, an Australia-based communications technology developer, has completed its acquisition of Zetron, a mission-critical integrated communications systems manufacturer headquartered in Redmond, Washington, for an undisclosed sum.

Zetron will be merged with Codan Communications’ critical communications business as part of the transaction’s completion, Codan said Tuesday.

Established in 1980, Zetron offers communications platforms that are now deployed and used at over 40,000 critical communications console sites in more than 100 countries. The company supports metropolitan agencies, rural emergency communications facilities and commercial command-and-control centers supporting people in utilities, public safety, education, transportation and other critical communications markets.

In late March, Codan agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Zetron from JVCKENWOOD, a Japan-based electronics company.