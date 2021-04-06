ENTERTAINMENT

Coded Bias Documentary Movie Released On OTT Netflix, Check Review, Story, Plot

Coded Bias

Netflix is ready to come up with the new web series named coded bias it is one of the trending web series on the internet for which thousands of people are searching this is will be streamed on Netflix on the 5th of April in 2021 it is drawing near after some days we all can enjoy and what this web series this series seems to have a unique storyline which you must like and it also contains well-known actors and actresses while performing vital roles in the series if you want to know all the details related the series keep reading this blog you will get to know coded bias caste plot, story, and release date.

Coded Bias

Coded Bias Movie Storyline

Moving forward to the plot of the web series which moves around the advanced technologies in the US it shows what happens when computers and technology decide everything on the earth such as health care job opportunities and they are overreaching in human life we will also see how humans are fighting and controlling these machines and technology to enter in our personal life it is appearing pretty interesting it will be worth watching how we control technology to overreach.

Star Cast of Coded Bias

  • Meredith Broussard
  • Joy Buolamwini
  • Silkie Carlo
  • Jenny Jones
  • Jim Jordan
  • Tranae Moran
  • Cathy O’Neil
  • Kc Solaris and many others.

Release date of coded bias

You all must be checking for the release date of the web series then we would like to tell you it will be released on 5th April in 2021 and it will be streamed on one of the popular OTP platforms Netflix you can go there and download the app to watch all the web series available on the Netflix for that you have to buy subscription monthly or yearly as per your choice Netflix.

Coded Bias Review

This film is highly liked by the audiences and the story of this film is very unique and different to watch. The movie is also received good ratings from IMDb, the story is good and the movie is giving a strong message through its story and we are highly recommended our readers to watch this film and shared their reviews with us and this is the Netflix documentary film.

