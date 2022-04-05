Cody Auckland: Musician convicted of murder of Bobby-Anne McLeod

a The musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobby-Anne MacLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, filed the petition at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday during a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Auckland spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth and admitted to the murder of the teenager between November 19 and 23.

Prosecutor Richard Posner asked for the sentencing hearing to be postponed because of the outstanding pathology report.

Close family members of the teenager, including her mother, father and brother, were sitting in the courtroom while friends were watching the proceedings over a video link from the adjoining court.

Judge Robert Linford adjourned the sentence until May 19 and remanded the defendant to Radcliffe Close, Southway, Plymouth.

The judge told him: “You…