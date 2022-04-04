Cody Rhodes Behind the Scenes Before WrestleMania 2022

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania got the full big-surprise treatment, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

The former executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling was put down on a bus with wife Brandi and young daughter Iris on Saturday until it was time for a performance. He jokes in a video posted to WWE’s YouTube channel that he was “committed, I would throw on my robe and walk for the gorilla on the go position.”

Except it didn’t happen.

Rhodes’ anticipated return to WWE after six years coincided with Ronda Rousey’s debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

“They had me put on a hood and sweats and everyone was walking, trying to take media pictures,” Rhodes said in the video. “It was such a unique experience.” …