Cody Rhodes Details Vince McMahon’s Involvement in the Return Process

in an interview with the ringer Immediately after his win over Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38Cody Rhodes elaborated on the process that led to his return to WWE after six years.

Rhodes revealed that WWE President Vince McMahon and WWE Senior VP Bruce Prichard gave him their flowers to join the formation of AEW.

“One of the most special parts of it was Bruce and Vince came down to visit me,” Rhodes revealed. “If that meeting had come to nothing, if it was just a conversation about wrestling or sports entertainment, it would have been great for the last loop – because I went here on the worst terms. I talked all smack on earth – But it didn’t matter. It was just a matter [Vince] was telling me, ‘You went out and did it.'”

Rhodes also confirmed earlier…