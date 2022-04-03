Cody Rhodes gets emotional as he reveals his first conversation with Triple H since his spectacular WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE and he is the main event star everyone once believed he could be, but he had to leave to prove it.

The former AEW Executive Vice President returned to WWE after six years away and returned with great enthusiasm after defeating Seth Rollins at Night One at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes Returns A Big Star Since His Departure

Rhodes left WWE a frustrated mid-card character in the form of Stardust and helped create AEW, WWE’s biggest competitor today.

The 36-year-old was never shy about taking shots in WWE and infamously took a sledgehammer – Triple H’s patented weapon – to The Game’s proverbial throne during his first AEW entrance.

talkSPORT managed to get Rhodes talking…