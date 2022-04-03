“Cody Rhodes Has Gone Off His Skin” – Cody Rhodes Refers To Stardust On His WWE Return At WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes made a spectacular return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He made fun of his own Stardust character during a match against Seth Rollins.

After much speculation and suspense surrounding his return to the WWE franchise, Cody Rhodes has finally returned to WWE during the ongoing WrestleMania 38 event. The entry was huge and much awaited. This was one of the biggest matches that WWE fans have been eagerly waiting for!

There were a few reasons that kept fans on their toes. Cody Rhodes first entered WWE after six years. The second reason is Cody Rhodes’ feud against another WWE star champion Seth Rollins. The match between Cody Rhodes and the mighty Seth Rollins was one of the biggest and most awaited battles in the world.