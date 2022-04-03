Cody Rhodes leaves AEW and debuts at WWE WrestleMania 38, A Timeline

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Credits: WWE.com

Cody Rhodes has finally arrived in WWE, officially kicking off the free agency wars with the first round of AEW contracts between WWE and AEW.

Rhodes returned to WWE last night at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Seth Rollins in a great match.

At the end of his tenure at the Jacksonville-based promotion, Rhodes was working at AEW without a contract, although many assumed he would re-sign as one of its founding members. Surprisingly, this did not happen as Cody Rhodes left the field to re-emerge at the company, which angered him enough to start a rival promotion in the first place.

“I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan—this very small circle…