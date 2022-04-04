Cody Rhodes on meeting up with Triple H after taking a shot at AEW

Following his spectacular return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes talks about his return, running out of time in AEW and why he was ready to move on over the course of the next day. half sequence, The former AEW TNT Champion also spoke about the conversation he had with Triple H the previous night before his match during his time at AEW, which included destroying Triple H’s coveted throne.

“We talked and I think Triple H did it in Triple H fashion,” Cody Rhodes said. “Everyone came on that bus to say hello, talk a little bit about what could have happened and the last one was Triple H. My former assistant from AEW came in as a friend and he was walking [the bus] And he knows the world’s worst-kept secret that Hunter is my favorite wrestler. It was actually…