Cody Rhodes returns at WWE WrestleMania 38; defeated Seth Rollins

Speculation had been raging for weeks if Cody Rhodes would return to WWE after a three-year stint at All Elite Wrestling and a six-year hiatus from WWE.

The rumors were put to rest as Rhodes was selected by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night at AT&AT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rollins waited in the ring when the fireworks went off. Then, the arena goes dark when Rhodes’ voice fades, and his entrance music begins. He popped up from under the entrance ramp and climbed the ramp for “The American Nightmare” to the explosion of the crowd.

