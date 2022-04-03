Cody Rhodes Returns, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch Shine

2 April 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Bianca Belair (red/black outfit) celebrates after defeating Becky Lynch (not pictured) during the Raw Women’s Championship match during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporiel—USA TODAY SPORTS

The first night of WrestleMania 38 has been in the news for being the first half of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Saturday’s biggest moments were the much-anticipated – even if not entirely unexpected – return of Cody Rhodes, Bianca Bellair’s championship win against Becky Lynch in an instant classic, Charlotte Flair retaining her championship against Ronda Rousey, and Stone Cold Steve Austin closed the night with defeating Kevin Owens in his first match in nearly two decades.

Here’s a full recap of what happened…