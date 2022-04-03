Cody Rhodes Returns, Bianca Belair Dazzles

After two consecutive years with no crowds, limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, WrestleMania 38 brought WWE’s flagship event back to normal, including inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas The whole crowd was full.

Seth Rollins’ rival was revealed to be ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes, whose career had skyrocketed since leaving WWE in 2016.

Night One also put up the best performance in the women’s category. Bianca Belair had a double performance at WrestleMania 37, defeating Becky Lynch in spectacular fashion to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Later, Ronda Rousey would challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Title fights aren’t the only things fans were anticipating…