Cody Rhodes returns to WrestleMania, talks about leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins.
Rhodes came out for “Kingdom” of Downstate to an overwhelming response.
Rhodes won the match after more than twenty-one minutes after hitting three crosses and using a bionic elbow in the final order.
I@ Cody Rhodes is back and facing @WWERollins Feather #wrestlemania, pic.twitter.com/ST3B1EmfCx
— WWE (@WWE) 3 April 2022
Variety released an interview with Rhodes It was held earlier that week where Rhodes shared his inspiration for his return to WWE:
I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Pritchard and Nick Kahn (sic) – this very small circle of individuals – I told them what I really believed and that I am the best wrestler in the world. And to go on with it, I…
Read Full News