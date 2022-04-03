Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

(NEXSTAR) — Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, defeating former world champion Seth Rollins. The 36-year-old son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes ignited a crowd of more than 70,000 fans during the first two nights of WrestleMania action.

Rhodes vs Rollins was a story where one athlete could outdo the other. Beating his opponent throughout the match, Rollins regularly shouted “Welcome Back” as if making fun of Rhodes. It looked like Rhodes’ return would not have a happy ending when Rollins powerbombed him against the barricade separating the ringside area…