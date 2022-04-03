Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night, returning to the promotion he had made famous nearly six years ago.

During that time, Rhodes wrestled all over the world and was integral to the founding of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a rival wrestling promotion run by Tony Khan. Rhodes was a top star onscreen and an executive vice president offscreen at AEW, but left the company in February 2022 after failing to land a new contract.

in an interview with Diversity In the days before WrestleMania, Rhodes said that his dream is still to do what his father – the legendary Dusty Rhodes – never did. He won’t say it out loud for fear of making a joke, but Rhodes has his eye on the WWE Championship. Dusty fought for the title in 1977…