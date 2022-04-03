Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE six years after leaving the company.

The former AEW Executive Vice President returned to WWE during one night of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday. After Seth was revealed as the mystery opponent of Rollins, Rhodes defeated Rollins to win the match.

Rhodes was introduced as “The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes”. He entered his “Kingdom” theme music which he also used in AEW.

In the weeks before WrestleMania, Rollins was involved in a storyline where he repeatedly failed to secure a match on the show’s card. This led to the announcement that Rollins would face an opponent of the likes of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The 36-year-old’s hopes for a return to WWE began when he and his wife…