Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE six years after leaving the company.

The former AEW Executive Vice President returned to WWE during one night of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday. After Seth was revealed as the mystery opponent of Rollins, Rhodes defeated Rollins to win the match.

Rhodes was introduced as “The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes”. He entered his “Kingdom” theme music which he also used in AEW.


