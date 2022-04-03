Cody Rhodes Reveals Meeting With Vince McMahon About Returning To WWE bleacher report

Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with unfinished business.

Rhodes ended his six-year absence from WWE at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, defeating Seth Rollins to become one of the worst secrets in wrestling. American Nightmare had been widely expected to land in WWE since the announcement of his departure from All Elite Wrestling – a move that surprised Rhodes given his commitment to making AEW the top wrestling promotion in the United States.

As told by Rhodes The Ringer Wrestling ShowHowever, his desire to finish what he had started led him to win a return to WWE. Rhodes said that Vince McMahon even gave him the hint he wanted in the conversation.

“One of the most special parts of it was Bruce” [Prichard] And the president himself, Vince,…