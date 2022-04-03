Cody Rhodes sends strong message in emotional interview after WrestleMania 38

cody rhodes returned to WWE With a bang after being selected as a mysterious opponent on Saturday WrestleMania 38.

He defeated the four-time world champion Seth Rollins To remind fans what he is still capable of doing since leaving WWE in 2016.

He seemed unfazed for the vast majority of the encounter, taking out Rollins in the early stages of the match.

The mystery opponent provided a trademark crossroads, followed by punches and bionic elbows, which proved too hot for Rollins to handle.

After the return of American Nightmare, Rhodes said emotionally during a Backstage interview: “I was here six years ago, or seven years ago as Stardust at WrestleMania. I had a good time, but I knew I was out.

“I did everything I could. I…