Coens blows whistleblower back: ‘Reducing parental leave is not a party situation, but a thinking exercise’

CD&V president Joachim Koons insisted that his party advocate for extending parental leave until the child turns 18 instead of 12 today. Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) nonetheless thought of shortening that period.

‘Why are we spreading it over twelve years, when everyone agrees that the first three years of life are important?’ Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) raised this concern in an interview this week. smoke,

The ruling is part of a wider conversation about recent scandals in childcare. The childcare sector has been arguing for some time in favor of reducing the number of children per supervisor to one child supervisor per five children. Today it fluctuates to about eight or nine infants and toddlers per observer.

To evolve towards such a situation, Becke proposes an ‘open thinking exercise’. And it could be…