Coffee Tech Start-Up Commits To Paying Colombian Farmers 20% More To Achieve A Living Income – Forbes

Tech start-up Bellwether Coffee has publicly committed to paying farmers in its supply chain a living income, and is pioneering a data-driven approach to setting farm-gate coffee prices.

Why? Coffee farmers are paid according to the commodity market price. When the cost of fertilizer or fuel increases, the price paid to farmers does not increase. This too often leaves coffee farmers earning well below their cost of production. Where coffee was once a way out of poverty, it is now a strong driver of migration to the United States.

With the opacity of market pricing, Bellwether Coffee is turning to a new tool, the Verified Living Income Indicator, to determine sustainable pricing for smallholder coffee farmers, and adjust their pricing in contracts accordingly.

Workers harvest coffee beans in El Paraiso department, 100 km east of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on the … [+] border with Nicaragua, where coffee crops are grown, on February 10, 2019. – Honduran coffee producers are going bankrupt since most workers have emigrated in caravans towards the United States after their incomes were reduced due to low international coffee bean prices. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

According to a report released today, the “Verified Living Income (VLI) is an initiative focused on developing a transparent and inclusive method of price discovery.” Spearheaded by a coalition of non-profit and for-profit entities, the approach and the sensitivity analysis (developed by the non-profit Heifer International) takes into account over one hundred variables to determine a living income for farmers.

Grayson Caldwell is the head of sustainability at Bellwether, is a driving force behind the project. She saw a disconnect between the industry’s sustainability standards, and the deep poverty in coffee growing communities. She wondered, “So how much do they [farmers] need to earn to live a dignified life? And how can we at Bellwether create a minimum Green Coffee price based on those data points?” She learned about the VLI, and together with coffee importer Sustainable Harvest, they launched a pilot project.

Wilson Rodriguez Cabezas, of Finca Las Delicias in Colombia, was one of the participants in the … [+] Verified Living Income study, a methodology pioneered by Heifer International. ASOPEP / Sustainable Harvest Coffee Importers

The first income analysis was conducted in Tolima, Colombia, with the cooperative ASOPEP. Caldwell explained that ASOPEP, “Picked 38 producers… and they collected data on cost of production. It was super detailed, everything from how much they paid pickers how much they were spending on gas, how much they’re paying for food to pay pickers, or other laborers, the cost of fixing their equipment, everything for an entire year over to harvest. And then the three of us analyzed all the data and found an average cost of production, average land size, an average yield. We overlaid the living income benchmark and found the minimum price that we needed to pay the coffee producers for that particular cooperative.”

What Caldwell found was that Bellwether’s contract prices were 20% under the living income threshold. They reviewed and validated the information with the cooperative manager, and Bellwether revised their contract to increase the price paid to the members of the cooperative by 20%.

A view of the coffeelands in Tolima, Colombia. The cooperative ASOPEP was the first to take part in … [+] a Verified Living Income study by Heifer International, as a part of their sales to Bellweather Coffee in the United States. ASOPEP / Sustainable Harvest Coffee Importers

Bellwether, dubbed the ‘fastest growing start up in coffee’ by TechCrunch, is the earliest adopter of the VLI. The company raised a $40 million Series B round in 2019. Bellwether produces software-enabled, electronic, zero emission coffee roasting machines that they sell or lease to cafes. Their customers can in turn access a network of premium coffee beans that they can purchase in micro-lots to roast on-site. And their unique business model offers them the flexibility to buy micro and small lots from smallholder coffee farmers.

Bellwether has committed to rolling out this pricing index to its entire Latin America supply chain by 2023. They also plan to launch pilots this year in Asia and Africa where the company also sources coffee. However, in the short term they are adjusting prices for other contracts, asking their suppliers, “If you could set the price for this contract, what would that be?”

Coffee importer Sustainable Harvest is thinking about how to introduce these tools within the coffee trade. Monica Terveer, their Director of Sales, shares, “this is an emerging trend in the market. This is something that our customers can benefit from.” The company plans to position living income data as a competitive advantage for their customers, much like requests for data on net zero climate impact, or regenerative farming. She says, “here’s the kind of information new savvy buyers are asking for. And if you can start collecting and reporting on this data, within your own producer networks, you’ll be ahead of the curve.”

The challenge of farm-gate pricing has been well-known in the coffee world for years. In the book chapter “The Roots of the Coffee Crisis,” (MIT Press) which I co-authored in 2008 with Seth Petchers, both sustainable pricing and price stability for farmers were listed at the core of addressing the deep poverty that plagues coffee communities.

Despite widespread acknowledgement of the pricing issue, and the uptake of voluntary certification standards like Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance, more is needed to meaningfully address the challenges of the commodity price system for small-scale farmers abroad (in the U.S., it is often addressed with heavy government subsidies). Efforts to introduce a price-floor, in an attempt to address economic insecurity for farmers, have been historically met with resistance by corporations. And poverty remains.

A man drinks coffee in Santuario municipality, Risaralda department, Colombia on May 11, 2019. – The … [+] coffee crisis is affecting small producers, many of which tend to disappear due to the ‘paltry’ international prices, and which May harvest was mostly sold at a loss. Colombia is the third largest producer of coffee, after Brazil and Vietnam and the first of the famous soft coffee, of higher quality. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

So, how does the Verified Living Income index scale to have impact at large in the coffee sector, when many other efforts have failed to do so? Because the commodity market is meant to be anonymous, it is fundamentally divorced from the nuance of terroir and production region, which the VLI approach requires to determine a living income. There are high hopes that the VLI tool could provide an actionable measure for change in the coffee sector and beyond, if the tool becomes lighter, more nimble, and has mass adoption in the industry to achieve economies of scale in data collection and analysis.

Corey Gilman, the VLI program manager at Heifer, shares, “I think we don’t know exactly like who’s going to own the Verified Living Income initiative just yet. But we do know is that there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of work happening…people that are wanting to replicate something like Verified Living Income. Our immediate next steps are, how can we get a consortium of people together within the coffee industry to start working towards this to create an index? There are a lot of different entities that could own this; it could be Heifer, it could be the Specialty Coffee Association, it could be the Sustainable Coffee Challenge… And I think that the decolonizing of data collection can happen in this space by making it a very producer focused product.”

For the partners involved, Terveer reflects, “We hope the white paper serves as blueprint, helping other importers, roasters, and producers working to close the income gap.”